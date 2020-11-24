Police begin manhunt for abductors of DELSU lecturer’s wife

Delta Police Command said it is launched a manhunt for the abductors of the wife of Dr Sunny Ojoboh, a lecturer in Mathematics and Computer Science Department at the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

Mrs Ojoboh, who was kidnapped Monday night, is a staff of Erho Secondary School, Abraka.

She was reportedly kidnapped while in her shop along Old Eku-Abraka Road close to FSP junction in the university town around 9:00 p.m on Monday.

The kidnappers reportedly stormed her shop, shot into the air to scare people away and whisked her to an unknown destination using a waiting vehicle.

It was also gathered that the assailants also went away with her Lexus Jeep.

Efforts made by youths in the area to track the abductors failed as the kidnappers escaped through the Eku axis using the old road.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who spoke with Tribune Online on the phone on Tuesday evening said the command was “doing everything to rescue the victim” and apprehend the abductors.

She added that she wasn’t aware the victim is a wife to the DELSU’s lecturer.

As of the time of filing the report, it could not be ascertained whether the abductors had initiated contact with family members.

