Police begin major search for missing man in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police has begun a major search for a man missing since Saturday, 20th, November, 2012 in Abuja.

The FCT Police Command is also asking members of the general public to assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the safe reunion of Lucky Imoni the missing 50-year-old man with members of his family.

In a statement made available to pressmen via Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Babaji Sunday, the Police commissioner, FCT Command, said; “According to his wife Mrs. Imoni Omonigho, Lucky Imoni, who is 50years old speaks English and Esan language; He is fair in complexion, short in height, no tribal marks and wore a blue jean three-quarter and a dark navy blue T-shirt with multiple strips and hails from Esan north-East Local Government of Edo State.

“Lucky Imoni was last seen at home, house 13 Redeem Estate Lugbe, and left to an unknown destination on Saturday 20th November 2021 at about 1 pm.

“While the Police are Intensifying effort to locate and possibly reunite him with members of his family, well-meaning members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts, should either contact the nearest Police Station or call any of the following FCT Police Command emergency helplines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Or contact his family on this line 08037671656, 08039128454, 08032709937, 08033172786 and 08064723525.” The FCT Police boss stated.

