Police begin investigation on fracas between Kano’s opposing emirs

The Nigeria Police Force, Kano State Command said it has set up a panel to investigate the circumstances that led to the armed clash between supporters of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the 16th Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Kano on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has ordered the investigation.

It will be recalled that violence erupted between the two monarchs’ supporters on Sunday, and it was gathered that youths were seen with cutlasses, daggers and other dangerous weapons.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the clash occurred when Bayero was returning from a condolence visit to the family of the late Aminu Dantata and passed en route to the Kofar Kudu palace, which is currently occupied by Sanusi.

Despite the fact that the reasons for the fracas were not known, both parties were pointing accusing fingers at one another.

A statement issued from Emir Sanusi’s side by one Sadam Yakasai, on behalf of the Kano Emirate Media Team, alleged that Bayero’s supporters attacked the Emir’s palace by forcefully breaking the gate, assaulting palace guards, injuring some of them and vandalising police vehicles stationed within the premises.

Yakasai added: “His (Bayero’s) hoodlums breached the security of Gidan Rumfa. They broke the gate and attacked the guards, injured some of them. They smashed police vehicles stationed at the palace.

“The deposed Emir was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of the late Dantata and he deliberately passed through Emir’s Palace Road instead of taking the proper route from Koki to Nassarawa and his hoodlums decided to attack Gidan Rumfa.

“This is not the first time he has passed through the area. He had done so previously after visiting his Mandawari residence, with the intention of intimidating residents of the area.

“This is the first time deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is taking his fight directly to Gidan Rumfa while remaining in his heavily secured domain at Nassarawa Palace, near the Kano State Government House. This recent action is a clear case of aggression and desperation.”

Responding on behalf of Emir Bayero’s camp, one Muktar Dahiru, who claimed to have witnessed the encounter, refuted Yakasai’s claims, insisting the clash was rather between ‘unknown miscreants’ at Kofar Kudu Palace and Bayero’s supporters.

“I was on the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, at the time of the incident. We were actually coming from Koki quarters after a condolence visit to the family of the late Aminu Dantata. While returning to the Nassarawa Palace through Kofar Kudu, we saw some hoodlums blocking the road in front of the palace.

“They were armed with dangerous weapons. At that point, the supporters of Emir Bayero confronted them to clear the way. They succeeded and Emir Bayero made his way through unhurt,” he said.

Dahiru further added that the clash prompted the intervention of the police, who dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

