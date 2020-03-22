Police begin enforcement of large gathering ban

The police in Lagos State have begun the enforcement of the maximum of 50 people gathering order by the Lagos State government, as part of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the state police command’s spokesperson, Mr Bala Elkana, in a statement he signed and made available to Sunday Tribune.

Elkana, in the statement, said “Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that in compliance with the guidelines and directives issued by both the Federal Government and Lagos State government on prevention of the spread of coronavirus, popularly known as Covid-19, which the World Health Organisation has declared as a pandemic, it has embarked on massive enforcement of the ban order.”

He added that “to that effect, the command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed.

“The order imposed ban on social gatherings such as wedding, naming and burial ceremonies as well as parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 50. Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order.”

The police added that “members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scenes of incidents.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, called on the good people of Lagos State to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone.”

The police also pointed out that “we must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities will be effective.”

According to the police, “the command has rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation; same goes to police detention facilities to safeguard suspects.

“The commissioner of police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences, as part of preventive measures.

“Together we can prevent the spread of Covid-19. For information or complaints regarding the virus, call the following toll-free number: 080097000010; or text coronavirus to 24453.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE