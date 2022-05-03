Police beef up security, as students stage peaceful demonstration over prolonged ASUU strike in Ibadan

Security operatives including police on Wednesday beefed up security at the main gate of the University of Ibadan (UI) to forestall the breakdown of law and order as the organized students union body protested against the prolonged industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

The security operatives were strategically positioned, as protesters moved around with placards, calling for an end to the face-off between the Federal Government and ASUU, noting its effect on the students.

The placards read: ‘No to Commercialization of Education, ‘We align with ASUU in its demands, ‘Our future is in jeopardy’ No resumption of academic activity, no 2023 general election.

They threatened that if the situation remains unresolved, members of the union would disrupt activities at Federal government establishments nationwide.

According to the protesters, “We have given the parties involved in the crisis enough time to resolve their differences Enough is enough.

“The Federal government and its relevant agencies are toying with our careers and future.





“With the prolonged ASUU strike, we have stayed beyond the duration of years that we are supposed to spend. A 4-year course duration has been extended to 7 years.

“We are tired of staying at home. The Federal government should do the needful by shifting grounds, and critically looks into and grants the request of ASUU.”

