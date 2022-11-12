Police beef up security as INEC writes for protection of facilities in Oyo

Police have beefed up security around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in all 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

This was in response to the letter for the protection of its facilities written to the Oyo Police Command.

Confirming this in a telephone interview, the Commission Public Relations Officer, Wola Awolowo, said the Commission had intimated the Command on the need to protect its facilities statewide.

According to him, we have written to the State Command to deploy security agents to the Commission’s office in all the local government areas.

There is a heavy presence of security agents in all the local government areas office of the Commission.

The decision was taken to forestall any attempt by the vandals to break into our office.

Sunday Tribune recalls that there were reported cases of theft and vandalism in some of our offices in the Country.

