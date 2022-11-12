Police beef up security as INEC writes for protection of facilities in Oyo

Latest News
By Soji Ajibola
Police beef up security, Police arraign killers of Osun APC chieftain, kidnappers abduct police officers, Police kill two gunmen , Ekiti State, Police botch ASUU, Police arrest 22 cultists within 48 hours in Ogun, No bandits invasion in Kubwa , Anambra Police arrest six suspects, recover one sub-machine gun, ammunition, Anambra Police arrest six suspects, Police to curb activities of scavengers, demanding customs papers, FCT police nab 4 for alleged murder, Police arrest three suspected cultists, recover weapons in Anambra, Suspected serial mobile phone thief arrested in Bayelsa, Kano Police arrest 140 kidnappers, Police on trail of 70-yr-old, Domestic worker allegedly conspires with neighbour to rob Japanese boss of N2.7m, FCT area councils polls, Police deploy tactical team, Police investigating Alibert Furniture over December fire outbreak in Kano showroom, selling arms to cult members, Police rescue 48 kano-bound, Police command deploy massively, Police arrest bandits who killed 18 worshipers in Niger mosque, four weeks after returning from prison, 3 night guards arraign, Police kill notorious bandit, alleged murder in Osun, fortified security around UNIABUJA, Police commence street monitoring, Police arrest personnel who allegedly collected N60,000 from traveller through POS, Police nab four suspects, Police confirms bandits' attack, Police arrest two brothers, Edo police rescue five , Two killers of Police Inspector, track down perpetrators, Police arrest 12 suspected cultists, Police arrest three persons, police
FILE PHOTO

Police have beefed up security around the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in all 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

This was in response to the letter for the protection of its facilities written to the Oyo Police Command.

Confirming this in a telephone interview, the Commission Public Relations Officer, Wola Awolowo, said the Commission had intimated the Command on the need to protect its facilities statewide.

According to him, we have written to the State Command to deploy security agents to the Commission’s office in all the local government areas.

There is a heavy presence of security agents in all the local government areas office of the Commission.

The decision was taken to forestall any attempt by the vandals to break into our office.

Sunday Tribune recalls that there were reported cases of theft and vandalism in some of our offices in the Country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Wizkid Releases New Album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled ‘More Love, Less Ego.’…

Therapeutic Benefits Of Ablution

THE Global Hygiene Council recommends the washing of the hands six times a day. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) describes hand hygiene as “the most important measure to avoid the transmission of harmful germs.”…

No Going Back On Naira Redesign ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not go back on its decision to redesign some denominations of the naira…


Police beef up security as INEC writes for protection of facilities in Oyo

Wike: Atiku Hopeful Of Reunion With G5 Soon

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has expressed the hope that they G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will soon reunite with the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubukar…

Police beef up security as INEC writes for protection of facilities in Oyo

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Attacks on facilities: INEC assures voters on reprint of burnt PVCs

Latest News

INEC decries low collection of PVCs in Kogi

Latest News

Avoid conflicting Judgements, INEC tells judiciary

Latest News

Bauchi youths block highway, protest killing of 67-year-old resident

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More