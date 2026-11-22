The Oyo State Police Command has strengthened its security arrangements through the deployment of personnel, increased surveillance and intelligence gathering across strategic locations to prevent a breakdown of law and order following reports of a planned takeover of motor parks by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Monday.

The command also allayed public fears, assuring residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

Recall that NURTW had last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Oyo State Government, demanding that it hand over the administration of motor parks across the state.

The union accused the government of failing to comply with a Court of Appeal judgment reportedly delivered in its favour.

The development has reportedly heightened tension across the state’s 33 local government areas.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, dismissed fears of a possible breakdown of law and order, assuring residents of the command’s readiness to maintain peace.

In a statement, the police said it had received reports of a security advisory allegedly issued by some NURTW members warning of a possible confrontation between union members and Park Managers over control of motor parks in parts of Oyo State, particularly Ibadan, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The advisory, which had circulated on social media, reportedly urged residents to avoid certain locations, including Iwo Road, Ojoo and Challenge, and remain indoors throughout the day.

Reacting to the development, the command said there was no cause for panic, particularly among residents of Ibadan and its environs.

“Residents are advised to go about their lawful businesses and daily activities without fear or intimidation, as the Police have taken proactive steps to prevent any threat to public peace and security,” the statement said.

The police added that security measures had been put in place to identify and address potential threats promptly, stressing that no individual or group would be allowed to disrupt the peace and safety of residents.

While reaffirming its commitment to preventing a breakdown of law and order, the command urged all parties involved in the dispute to embrace dialogue and explore legitimate legal channels to resolve their differences.

It warned against resorting to self-help, violence, intimidation or any action capable of threatening public peace.

“The Command wishes to further emphasise that it will not allow any individual or group to undermine the security gains recorded in Oyo State or take the state backwards through acts of lawlessness.

“All necessary measures will be taken to deal decisively with anyone found engaging in conduct capable of disturbing public peace,” it added.

The command also urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and security-conscious while refraining from sharing unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and tension.

It advised members of the public to report credible information and suspicious activities to the police through established communication channels.