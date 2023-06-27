Oyo State Police Command has disclosed that adequate security measures have been put in place ahead of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and beyond with strategic security deployment spanning the length and breadth of the State.

The Command was quoted in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso as saying that deployment of its personnel would be characterized by; increased visibility policing, confidence building convoy patrols, intelligence led stop & search and intelligence driven surveillance during and after the festivities.

The statement read in part, “Operational spotlight shall be beamed on Places of worship, Media houses, Financial Institutions, Schools, Public spaces (Parks), Recreational centers, Motor parks including all exit and entry points in the State.

“Also, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical team leaders have been given express directives to personally lead and supervise township patrols in line with Standard operational procedure.

“In a similar direction, the Oyo State Police Command in its usual proactive stance held a strategic security meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Sen.Dr.Moshood Olalekan Balogun alongside other major critical security stakeholders, today Tuesday 27/06/2023 where it was decided that the annual Egungun festivities be postponed till I/07/2023 to enable Muslim Faithfuls fulfil their religious obligations during the festivities.

“Hitherto, Parents, guardians, leaders wielding various degrees of influence are advised to prevail on their Children, wards and proteges against being used by sinister minded individuals to disrupt the celebrations as heavy sanctions awaits anyone who breaches the peace of the land during and beyond the period in view”.

