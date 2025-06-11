Police ban display of dangerous weapons, restrict motorcycle use in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has announced an immediate ban on the public display of dangerous weapons during celebrations, festive events, and gatherings of any kind across the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command also imposed a ban on the use of vehicle-type horns on motorcycles, the carrying of more than one passenger on a motorcycle, and the use of motorcycles between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The Command stated that the measures were introduced in the interest of public safety and order, particularly as part of efforts to clamp down on thuggery and so-called Kalare activities that tend to escalate during such events.

“The Command informed the general public that, in the interest of public safety and order, with an effort to deal with all forms of thuggery (Kalare Activities) it has placed a strict ban on the open carrying or display of dangerous weapons in all public places during celebration events, festive periods, and related gatherings across the state,” the statement read.

According to the police, the new directives are proactive security measures aimed at preventing violence, intimidation, and avoidable incidents arising from the reckless use of weapons such as knives, cutlasses, machetes, daggers, clubs, and other offensive tools during public gatherings.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, warned that the Nigerian Constitution and existing criminal laws prohibit the unlawful possession and public display of offensive weapons. He said the Command would not tolerate any act that threatens public peace, especially those disguised as celebrations or rooted in community or gang rivalry.

The Command further reiterated that “the use of motorcycles between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily is strictly restricted,” and added that carrying more than one passenger on a motorcycle, as well as the use of truck or vehicle-type horns on motorcycles, is banned.

Security operatives across the state have been instructed to enforce the regulations rigorously, with violators to be arrested and prosecuted under relevant laws.

The police urged traditional rulers, community leaders, event organisers, parents, and the Motorcycle Riders Association to sensitise their members and wards on the directive.

Citizens were also encouraged to report individuals or groups engaging in unlawful displays to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 08150567771, 09036435359, and 07038793973.

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights of all residents, the Command said it would not hesitate to take firm action against any behaviour that threatens public safety.

