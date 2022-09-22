The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has attributed the service disruptions experienced in some parts of its network to activities of vandals, as it confirmed the apprehension of eight suspected vandals for their involvement in the attack of electrical installations belonging to EEDC.

This disclosure was made, on Thursday, through a statement issued by the head, corporate communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

In the statement, Ezeh lamented bitterly how the increasing rate of vandalism has adversely affected the company’s service delivery to its customers.

Police arrests 8 suspected vandals for vandalising EEDC properties

He also commended the support of critical stakeholders and the various vigilante groups in nipping this ugly trend in the bud, even as he confirmed that most of the arrests were made by the vigilant groups. A development he attributed to the consistent engagement with stakeholders on the need to ensure that the electrical installations sited within their neighbourhoods are protected from attack by vandals.

According to Ezeh, over the weekend, a suspected vandal identified as Nonso Sunday Nwajonta, was arrested in possession of aluminum conductors (cables), by the youths of Ulakwo community, Owerri West local government area, Imo State.

Within the same period, with the assistance of security men attached to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Ifeanyi Onwe and Anthony Oselebe were arrested for vandalising a substation belonging to EEDC situated along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, by Pioneer Students Hostel.

Earlier in the month, at Uzuakoli, Abia State, the Ngwu relief distribution substation belonging to EEDC was attacked by vandals, and the upriser cable carted away, but with the intervention of Uzuakoli vigilante group, one of the vandals identified as Henry Nwachukwu was arrested, while three of his colleagues took to their heels. Efforts are being made by the police to arrest the fleeing suspects.





“All the customers being fed by the attacked substations are currently subjected to blackout and untold inconveniences, and as a result, EEDC has not been able to live up to its responsibility owing to these acts perpetrated by the suspects,” Ezeh said.

He confirmed that all the suspects were handed over to the police for proper investigation and possible prosecution, and further encouraged customers to be more vigilant in ensuring that the electricity infrastructures within their environment are safe from vandals, so that the services EEDC offers to them will not be disrupted.