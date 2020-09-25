Police arrests 26-year-old man in Anambra for raping 10-year-old girl

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 26-year-old man, Mr Stanley Okpara, for allegedly raping a 10 years old girl in Okpoko, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State.

Tribune Online gathered that the little girl was lured into Okpara’s shop where he had carnal knowledge of her.

The child had reportedly gone on an errand to supply waterproof to him.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said the alleged culprit has been arrested.

According to Mohammed, the victim was taken to a hospital, where she was examined by a medical doctor and it was found that there was penetration in her private part, while laceration also occurred, leading to a torn hymen.

He said “On the 23/9/2020 Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Stanley Okpara ‘m’ aged 26years residing at No.14 Edeh road Okpoko but a native of Umueze Isuoffia in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly lured a 10 years old girl inside his shop when she went to supply him waterproof bags and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for a medical Examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen was confirmed by the medical doctor.”

And that the case would be transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang, after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

