The police in Kano state have arrested 19 suspects for committing offences ranging from armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other related banditry activities across the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday to the press in Kano

He, however, disclosed that various dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

He said, “2 AK-47 rifles, one Smoke Pistol, one Pump Action rifle, 26 Rounds of 7.2mm Live Ammunition, 17 Live Cartridges, 2 Motor Vehicles, 16 Rams, Other Dangerous Weapons, housebreaking implements, and charms were recovered by the police in Kano”.

He further disclosed that the suspects are currently undergoing investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command and thereafter will be charged to court for prosecution.

According to his statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, assures the public that the Command will continue to work tirelessly towards ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of all Kano residents and bringing perpetrators of criminal activities to justice.

The statement then called for members of the public to increase vigilance and keep cooperating with the police in their efforts to protect them and guarantee the safety of the communities.”

