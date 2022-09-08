Police arrest ‘yahoo boys’ who allegedly killed colleague for making more money

Suspected internet fraudsters, Wahab Hammed and Adegoke Ayobami are presently being quizzed by the Osun State Police Command for killing one of their partners, Oguntade Wasiu.

The suspects who were paraded at the state police headquarters in Osogbo were said to have perpetrated the act having discovered that the deceased was always making money more than they do.

Th state police command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that “the duo conspired and lured their friend (the deceased) to an uncompleted building in a remote part of Alaro area, Modakeke in a bid to collect money from him and in the course of struggling with him, he was killed.”

The spokesperson stressed that the duo were arrested after a case of missing person was reported at the B Division Modakeke on August 7, 2022 and after investigations discovered that they allegedly terminated his life.

“Consequently, the case was transferred to the Anti-Robbery section of the Command State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and swiftly the team extended its investigation tentacles to Alaro area of Modakeke where one Adegoke Ayobami was arrested on 12/8/22,” the statement read.

She assured that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, maintaining that the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode will not deviate from his earlier promise not to make the state a safe haven for criminals.

Opalola however sought for cooperation and collaboration of the members of the public by giving prompt and useful information to the police that would enable them to serve the state better.