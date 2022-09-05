Police arrest women operating baby factory in Ogun

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Two women, Christiana Iyama and Margaret Ogwu have been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly operating a baby factory in the Agbado area of the state.

They were arrested at No. 4, Ibrahim Famuyiwa Street, Agbado, following a tip-off.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the lead suspect confessed that three babies were given birth to in the baby factory and that they had been sold to different buyers.

Oyeyemi said that the Iyama and her accomplice used to harbour young girls and hired men to impregnate them “after which she will collect the baby on delivery and sell to her waiting buyers.”

The PPRO said that the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, acted on the information and thereafter mobilized his detectives to the area.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that Margaret Ogwu was one of the girls harboured by Christiana who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she sold at the rate of ₦400,000(four hundred thousand naira) to one of her customers.

The state police spokesman said the lead suspect also confessed to the police that, “she has sold up to three children from different women to her different customers.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

