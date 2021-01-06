Police arrest woman who steals baby in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested an apprentice, Temitope Adeniyi, who ran away with a three-month-old baby of her master in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo Ikoro, who disclosed this said the young lady was arrested in an area in Ondo town after an aggressive manhunt by men of the state command.

He said the three months old baby girl, Gold, was also found in her possession, saying the little girl has returned and reunited with her mother, Stella Mamukuyomi, unhurt.

He explained that the suspect who had been waiting for the fruit of the womb, took the baby to her legally married husband in an area in Ondo city and told her husband that she just gave birth to the baby girl.

According to him, the suspect who left her husband some months ago had informed the husband that she was pregnant and only returned home with the baby.

He said the husband who suspected foul play noticed that the baby is more than a week old baby while the mother did not breastfeed the baby and started studying the baby and her adopted mother until the police arrest the woman on Tuesday evening.

Ikoro said “the Command received a complaint of a missing three months old baby girl by an alleged seamstress-in- training and on receipt of the complaint, operatives of the Command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects.

“This was made possible by an aggressive manhunt made by the Command who ensure that the stolen baby was found unhurt in record time.

“The suspect who stole the child on Saturday has been arrested. We are investigating the incident and the suspect will be charged to court with the offence of child theft.”

Ikoro, however, assured the people of the state of absolute swift in the policing system of Ondo state, saying “nothing is more critical to the state police command than the peace, safety and security of the good people of the state.

He urged the people to always give useful information to the command for prompt services.

The young lady who was introduced to the fashion designing business by the husband of her master, Mr.

Wasiu Mamukuyomi, in December and disappeared with her master’s baby, Gold, on January 2nd, 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Police arrest woman Police arrest woman

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Police arrest woman Police arrest woman

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE