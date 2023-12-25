Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a woman, Mrs Dorcas Oluwabukola, for allegedly bathing her husband with hot water because he didn’t take her to a wedding party.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Dec. 18, while the suspect was arrested same day after the Meiran Police Division got information about it.

He said investigation into the case had begun, stressing that the man was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Sources had earlier told NAN that the woman got angry with her husband, who attended his childhood friend’s wedding without taking her along.

It was gathered that there was an argument between the couple on alleged infidelity, which led to an altercation between them, and the wife later boiled water, which she allegedly poured on the man.

The husband and wife were supposed to go to the wedding party together, but the husband later chose to go alone.

