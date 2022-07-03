Police arrest woman for pushing down 14-year-old house-help from 4-storey building in Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested a suspected 29-year-old woman, Mrs Onwanna Nnenna, for attempted murder of her house help.

The State Police Public Relations Officers, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, in Awka, on Sunday, said that the suspect pushed the victim, Miss Ijeoma Nwafor, a native of Achalla, in the Awka North local government area when she was beating her.

He said the suspect, Mrs Nnenna, is a native of Nando, in Anambra East local government area, and that the incident happened at Otu street, Awada Onitsha, on 2/7/2022, at about 4 pm.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Preliminary information shows that the victim, miss Ijeoma Nwafor F 14year old, native of Achalla, Awka North local government area, was pushed down from a four-storey building by the suspect when she was beating her. Other details reveal that the victim is a house help to the suspect.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nnenna is currently in police custody and the victim, receiving treatment in a hospital. Further development shall be communicated, please.

