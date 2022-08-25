Police arrest woman for kidnapping 3 children

The Borno State Police Command has paraded 55 suspects and a woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping three children – two boys and one girl.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abdu Umar who disclosed this in Maiduguri at a press briefing on Thursday, said the suspect is one Ensa Esewa, 46 years of age, who between August 5 and 6, kidnapped Mustapha Abdullahi 7 years, Abdullahi Mustapha 5 years and Hajara Alassan 3 years.

According to CP Umar, the suspect abducted the three children with the intention of taking them to one lady B’s residence in Lagos who contracted her with the sum of five hundred thousand Naira.

He said “the suspected arrested and part of the money given to her four hundred and ten Naira was recovered while the children she has stolen which she was about boarding vehicle in Borno express are safe and healthy and are united with their parents”.

In an interview with Tribune, the suspect said that a woman called Lady B who resides in Lagos gave her N500,000 while promising to change her if she brings her three children from northern Nigeria”

“She took me to a native doctor in Ondo State from there she now took to Rivers where a ritualist gave me something to put into my mouth and she said I shall forget about everything”

“She escort me to the station and I boarded a Maiduguri car. When I arrived, I went to Monday Market where I picked these three children.

“She said that I should not tell anybody even my husband, if I tell anybody I will going to die”.

“She has so many shops in the market, I met when went to buy some things for my children, she said you can speak Hausa and I said yes. She now said I will help to change your life because I helped alot of people”

“She now asked me to come and met her she has something for that change that how I met her, she is Lady B we stay in the same market within Lagos,” she added.

CP Umar also said that the command has succeeded in arresting 59 other criminals in different locations in the state.

“In a concerted effort to rid the metropolis of all forms of criminalities, Crack Operatives following a tip-off arrested other suspects all of the various areas in the Maiduguri Metropolis, for jumping and breaking into individual houses, shops within the metropolis, carting away their properties and selling them to some cohorts.

“Suspects on a rigorous and intensive interview, confessed to the commission of series of crimes ranging from criminal house trespass and theft in dwelling houses, Investigation towards unveiling all their past atrocities has commenced”.

“On 14/7/2022 at about 1515hrs, the above complainant of Jajeri area of Maiduguri reported at crack office that on 13/7/2022 at about 1345hrs, the above suspect of the same address, sent him to buy cigarettes for him and when he returned to him, he used a short knife and stabbed him on the left side of his chest and at his back, saying that he was late, on receipt of the case, victim was rushed to Umaru Shehu ultra modern hospital Maiduguri for medical treatment, while suspect searched and detained. Case referred for investigation”.