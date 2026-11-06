Police arrest wanted notorious thug in Kano

The operatives of the Police Command in Kano have arrested a wanted notorious thug who has been coordinating thuggery-related activities and mobile phone robberies in parts of Kano metropolis.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the suspect, Umar Usman, a 25-year-old, popularly known as ‘Ta’ambo’, had been terrorising residents of Rimin Kebe and its environs.

He added that operatives attached to the Zango Police Division arrested the suspect based on credible intelligence.

“The notorious thug has been terrorising residents of Rimin Kebe, and Ramin Research Area and along Galula Hospital, where he allegedly coordinated thuggery activities and mobile phone robberies, causing fear and disrupting public peace in the areas,” he said.

Haruna-Kiyawa added that the suspect had also attacked some security personnel and left them with injuries.

The spokesperson pointed out that the command had placed the suspect on its wanted list following a series of complaints and intelligence reports linking him to the crimes.

He said that residents and community leaders in the affected areas described the arrest as a major breakthrough, expressing optimism that it would bring an end to thuggery activities within the communities.

According to him, the suspect is currently in police custody undergoing discreet investigation and will be charged in court after the investigation.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of his gang, recover stolen items and arms used in the commission of the crimes, and establish his involvement in other reported cases,” he said.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Adamu-Bakori, commending the officers for their professionalism, vigilance and timely action that led to the arrest.

The CP also appreciated members of the public for their continued cooperation and provision of credible information.

He quoted the CP reiterating the Command’s commitment to rid Kano of thuggery, phone snatching, security attacks, wanted notorious thug, Ta’ambo, finally in police net, and all forms of violent crimes.