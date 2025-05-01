Police arrest vigilante member over alleged killing of Delta poly student

A member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, who allegedly shot and killed a student of Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic, one Peter Eyorowalebo, on Thursday morning, has been arrested.

The suspect, one Peter Ike, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, for discreet investigation.

The 29-year-old regular part-time student of Science and Laboratory Technology was killed in his room while reading and preparing for exams that same day.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, Commissioner Abaniwonda ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, to take over the case and ensure a thorough investigation is carried out.

While condoling with the family of the deceased and students of the Polytechnic, the police boss advised them to remain calm, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

Reports indicate that the vigilante member had entered the deceased’s room while fidgeting with a loaded gun, which accidentally discharged, striking the student in the face and killing him on the spot.

The Divisional Police Officer in Ogwashi-Uku was said to have swiftly mobilised to the scene and found the victim in a pool of blood.

The deceased was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. His body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a community leader expressed sadness over the incident, lamenting that it was time the police high command addressed the alleged proliferation of light arms in the community and its environs.

The concerned indigene, who craved anonymity, explained that under the guise of belonging to various local security outfits, arms have allegedly proliferated in the area.

“You just find youths carrying guns about indiscriminately, either as members of vigilante groups or anti-cult squads. I think the police authorities in Asaba should look into this,” he said.