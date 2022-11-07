Police arrest vandals in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested two suspected vandals, Akpan Fortune and Stanley Umebuane, who have allegedly been destroying telecommunications cables around Lagos State.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he personally signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The Lagos police spokesperson said: “Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two cable vandals in different parts of Lagos.

“The suspects, Akpan Fortune aged 28 and Stanley Umebuane aged 24 were arrested in Ikeja and Ikoyi on Sunday, November 6, 2022.”

Hundeyin also stated that “Fortune was arrested in the morning on Acme Crescent, Agidingbi, Ikeja after accessing and vandalizing telecommunication and generator cables in a substation in the area.”

The police spokesperson also added that “Umebuane on his part was caught in the act by an RRS team on routine patrol on Sunday night at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, digging up electricity cables with a shovel.

“Recovered from them were a shovel and different types of vandalized cables.”

Commander, Rapid Response Squads (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has since transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for further investigation and prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months





Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…