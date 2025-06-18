Police arrest two suspects over murder of Rivers DPO

Rivers State Command on Tuesday paraded two more suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ahoada Police Division, late SP Bako Angbashim.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the command announced the arrest in a statement issued in Port Harcourt.

The suspects LoveGod Goodluck and Precious Olumini, arrested on May and 13 June, 2025 at their hideouts by operatives of the Octopus Tactical Unit of the command, confessed to being members of the dreaded Iceland cult group.

The group was led by notorious cultist and kidnapper, Late Gift Okpara, popularly known as “2Baba”, the top suspect in the brutal killing of the fearless police officer.

DPO, SP Bako Angbashim was gruesomely murdered on September 8, 2023, by the late 2Baba-led Iceland cult group, after they ambushed his team during an operation at Odiemude forest in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

SP I ringe-Koko said operatives acted on intelligence and arrested the two suspects, including one who had earlier escaped the arrest.

“On May 3, 2025, Operatives of the command received credible information regarding the whereabouts of a notorious cultist known as Aka ‘K1,’ a member of the late 2Baba Iceland cult group. This group was linked to the murder of the late SP Bako Angbashim, the then DPO of Ahoada Division.

“The Police Operatives swiftly stormed the suspect’s camp in Ikata Community, Ahoada East LGA, and arrested one Lovegod Goodluck, a male resident of Ikata Community.

“During the operation, one locally made single-barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered from him” the statement continued.

The Rivers Police Spokesperson added that the operatives were in a follow-up operation on the 13th. June, 2025, at about 1730 hours made another breakthrough by arresting one Precious Olumini, a male suspect who had earlier escaped.

“An English-made pump-action gun and a locally made pistol were recovered from him.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the dreaded Iceland cult group that has been terrorising the Ahoada-East axis of the State.

“The suspects and exhibits are in Police custody, investigation is currently in progress with efforts being intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover their operational weapons” it concluded.

She asserted that the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has re-assured citizens that the Command remains resolute in its determination to ensure the safety, and security of lives and property in the state while urging citizens to cooperate with the Police in her efforts to rid our communities of criminal elements.