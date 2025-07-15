Police arrest two suspects over alleged murder of Chinese national in Ogun

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested two suspects in connection with the heinous murder of a Chinese national, Mr Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Ltd., Ogere, Ogun State, following a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-driven operation.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the incident, which occurred on 12 January 2025, drew immediate attention when the Ogun State Police Command received a distress call regarding the discovery of Mr Wang’s lifeless body within his office premises.

Preliminary findings revealed that the deceased had suffered fatal stab wounds to the chest.

The statement explained that, in line with the strategic policing mandate of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) was promptly mobilised to provide high-level operational and technological support to the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran.

Investigations uncovered that two factory workers, suspected to be in a romantic relationship, took advantage of reduced staffing on the day of the incident.

While on overtime duty, they allegedly disabled the company’s security system, unlawfully accessed Mr Wang’s office, and committed the fatal attack. They subsequently stole the keys to his residence, which they later burgled before fleeing the state with stolen cash.

Following weeks of technical surveillance and tactical coordination, operatives of the Force Headquarters, working closely with SCID detectives, tracked and apprehended the suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi (male, 25, from Borno State) and Peace Keno Danlami (female, 20, from Taraba State) on 14 July 2025, in Jos, Plateau State, where they had been hiding under false identities.

The swift deployment of digital forensics, biometric analysis, and human intelligence by the Nigeria Police played a decisive role in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

The statement added that IGP Egbetokun commended the Ogun State Police Command, the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, and all officers involved in the operation for their diligence, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of justice. He further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding all residents, citizens, and foreign nationals alike through proactive policing and precision-led investigations.

