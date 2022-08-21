Police arrest two suspected killers of cleric in Yobe 

Police in Yobe State have arrested two persons in connection to the killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami.

Confirming the arrest to newsmen in Damaturu, the police public relations officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, said two suspects who claimed to be soldiers attached to 241 Battalion Nguru were arrested and an investigation into the matter is still on.

According to him, the incident happened around 10 pm on Friday when the deceased was on his way to Gashua from Nguru, the suspect who claimed to be soldier was in mufti and carrying a camp bed, pleaded with him for a lift to Jaji-Maji.

“On approaching Jaji-Maji, the cleric stopped the car to urinate, returning to the car to continue the journey, the suspect brought out an AK-47 and shot him twice to death.

“The suspect tried to flee with the deceased’s car but failed, as it got stuck in the mud and the car failed to start because it has security.

“He then called the second suspect, who drove another vehicle to the scene. Unfortunately for him, his drive shaft broke.

“The two suspects requested for help from a vigilante group in Jaji-Maji.

“When the group arrived at the scene to tow the broken down vehicles, incidentally Aisami’s body was found at the scene.

“It was the vigilante group that reported the matter to the police for immediate response.

“After a thorough investigation we had recovered the gun and the two cars, and still we are making effort to confirm the identity of the two suspects” he added.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian police in securing Yobe State while urging the people to be vigilant about their environment.