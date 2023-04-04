Adelowo Oladipo

Niger State Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspected kidnappers identified as Risku Suleiman, 34 years and Haruna Umar 20 years, both of Kupa Village via Garatu, in the Bosso local government area of the state and along the Minna- Bida road axis of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a Press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Minna adding that the suspects were arrested on 31/03/2023 at Kupa village during a night sting operation in the area.

He noted that during interrogation, the first suspect, Risku Suleiman allegedly confessed to the crime that he had been in the acts of cattle rustling with his father, one Suleiman Aga’ala who is an ex-convict for cattle rustling at Angwan-Maireke village, Beji community, in Bosso local government area of the State

The statement stressed that the suspect allegedly confessed further that he conspired with his friend, one Umar Awara from Lokoja, in Kogi State who equally invited eight others from Zamfara State, such as thus: Idrisu, Shadai, Yeli, Yusuf and others who are presently at large, with the said Haruna Umar.

According to Abiodun, “Risku Suleiman said the syndicate is responsible for the death of the village head, and that #1.5millipn ransom was collected for the release of the daughter of the slain Village Head recently, while the same amount of money was also collected for the release of Alhaji Hassan Gusasse”.

The suspect was further quoted to have said that ”the syndicate is responsible for the death of the village head, and that N1.5 million ransom was collected for the release of the daughter recently, while the same amount of money was also collected for the release of Alh. Hassan Gusasse.

The PPRO, further disclosed, “On 15/03/2023 at about 0230hrs, suspected gunmen attacked Gusasse village via Maikunkele, Bosso LGA. During the invasion, the assailants shot one Mall. Abubakar Yahaya, the village head of Gusasse, died and kidnapped his daughter to an unknown destination”.

“Similarly, the hoodlums in their escapades invaded the victim’s house at Barkuta, equally entered Sabon-Gari in Beji where one Manir was also shot dead and kidnapped one Alh. Hassan Gusasse, inflicted matchet cut injuries on Chairman Gan-Mamman of Miyeti Allah”, said the PPRO.

Abiodun however assured that effort is ongoing to arrest Umar Awara and other members of the syndicate who escaped arrest by the Police and melted into thin air as the discreet investigation is ongoing.

The Image Maker of the State Police Command, further assured that the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation in the case is concluded.





