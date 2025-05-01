Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, cultists in Anambra

Police operatives attached to Otolo–Nnewi, Anambra State, on Thursday arrested two suspected kidnappers and cultists in the area, recovering one foreign-made pistol, three live rounds of ammunition, and a lady’s motorcycle suspected to have been stolen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka. He said the arrest occurred at about 1:45 p.m.

He identified the suspects as Ani Obinna, aged 21, and Okwudili Ezike, aged 43, both male. They were arrested during a hot pursuit by police operatives acting on credible intelligence, which led to the busting of a criminal hideout in Nnewi.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of a secret cult and a kidnapping gang.

They also provided useful information, which the operatives are currently working on with the aim of dismantling their criminal network and apprehending other members of the gang.

“To this end, the Command has sustained security patrols in the area and is more committed to fostering a secure environment for meaningful work and businesses to thrive in the state.”

He also noted that the situation is being closely monitored and that further developments would be communicated accordingly.

