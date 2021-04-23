Police arrest two suspected cultists/robbers in Ibadan

Two suspects have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for their alleged involvement in cultism and robbery.

They were arrested at Bodija Oju Irin, in Ibadan last Saturday by men attached to the 39 Police Mobile Force (PMF) during a stop-and-search while on patrol.

The suspects are 24-year-old Dotun (surname withheld) and Samson (surname withheld), a.k.a. Suarez (27).

Recovered from the suspects were a locally-made single-barrel pistol, a locally-made double-barrel pistol, four live cartridges, an axe, three mobile phones, an envelope of donation to Aiye Confraternity and a black mask.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspects on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said the two men, “suspected to be cultists and members of an armed robbery syndicate, had been on the radar of the Command for quite a while, until their apprehension on April 17, at about 8:00 p.m.”

He said when they were interrogated, they confessed to being members of Aiye Confraternity. “Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend others still at large,” the PPRO stated.

In an interview with Nigerian Online, one of the suspects, Dotun (surname withheld) disclosed that he was forcefully initiated into Aiye Confraternity by some university students in Ibadan in 2018.

He added that he avoided the cult group since then until he was called by one of them on April 17 to help him drop a bag with someone at the Ojoo area.

