Police arrest two suspected armed bandits, recover 71 cattle, 23 sheep in Niger

Police in Niger State have announced the arrest of two suspected armed bandits and cattle rustlers and recovered about 72 cattle from the suspects.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press statement made available to the newsmen on Friday in Minna, the state capital.

The statement added that on 30th November 2021 at about 18:00hrs, based on credible information, police operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division arrested two suspects, namely: Jauro Nuhu, aged 35 yrs and Sani Goga aged 25 yrs, both ‘m’ of Dapa village, via Kwali Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Abuja.

According to the statement, the suspects were sighted at Izom cattle market with two suspected stolen sheep, adding, that the sheep were said to have been rustled from Zazagha village, in Munya Local Government Area of the state on 26th November 2021 after which an alarm was raised while the suspects were promptly arrested by the Police.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun noted that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a 10-man gang of bandits who stormed Chibani, Dnalakpe villages via Zazagha on the above-mentioned date and rustled cattle.

He said, “In the course of the investigation, 71 cows and 23 sheep were recovered from the suspects in the process of moving the cattle from Zazagha forest to Kwali Area of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Abuja.”

The statement, however, stated that effort was ongoing by the Police to arrest other members of the gang, while the case was still under investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Police arrest two suspected Police arrest two suspected

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Police arrest two suspected Police arrest two suspected