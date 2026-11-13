Police arrest two over murder of motorcycle rider in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists over the alleged murder of a motorcycle rider and recovered the victim’s remains from a forest in Mbiama, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Abubakar Sani, 24, and Yusuf Magaji, 20, both natives of Kano State, were arrested on October 22, 2026, at Choba Motor Park, where they were allegedly found dismantling a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Blessing-Kaborlo, disclosed this in a statement, saying operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, Emohua, acted on credible intelligence before apprehending the suspects.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly lured the deceased, identified as Sani Musa, a motorcycle rider from Zago Town, Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, to a forest in Mbiama, where they reportedly stabbed him to death.

The suspects allegedly concealed his remains in the bush before making away with his motorcycle.

The statement added that the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and disclosed that they planned to transport the stolen motorcycle to Kano State through a waybill.

It further stated that the suspects led police operatives to the forest, where the remains of the deceased were recovered.

The victim’s family was subsequently contacted, while arrangements were made to release the remains for burial in accordance with Islamic rites, following the family’s request.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, was quoted as directing that investigations be intensified to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify possible accomplices and ensure that all those involved were brought to justice.

The command reiterated its commitment to tackling cultism, murder and other violent crimes in the state, urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist the police in preventing and detecting criminal activities.