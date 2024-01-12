Detectives from the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an Akure socialite, Adebayo Oladoyinbo, popularly known as “Saybayo.”

The two suspects include a hotelier, Adeojo Ilesanmi, and Atinuke Adeniyi, who was reportedly with the deceased before his corpse was discovered in the Ijapo area of Akure on December 10, 2023.

Speaking on the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, explained that the suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation.

According to Odunlami, Adebayo’s corpse was found in his vehicle parked in Ijapo Estate, prompting detectives from the command to swing into action.

She said an intelligence report led to the arrest of Atinuke, who was said to be the girlfriend of the deceased and was with him before the discovery of Saybayo’s corpse.

Odunlami disclosed that the arrest of the 29-year-old Atinuke, who was reportedly involved in a romantic affair with the socialite a day before his corpse was found, led to the arrest of the other suspect.

Odunlami said, “On December 10, 2023, the corpse of one Adebayo, popularly called Saybayo, was found abandoned in his car within Ijapo Estate, Akure.

“The SWAT team, through intelligence-led policing, apprehended one Atinuke Adeniyi, aged 29 years, who claimed she and the deceased were involved in a romantic affair, and that on the 9th, a day before the corpse was dumped.

“She and the deceased made out at a brothel in Ijapo, after which the deceased started convulsing, and out of fear, she abandoned him and quietly left the room.”

She stated further that “the suspect led the police team to the brothel where one Adeojo Ilesanmi, aged 50 years, the owner of the brothel, was arrested.

“He confessed to have driven the corpse to the scene where it was found from his brothel, claiming that he was afraid when he realized the deceased died in his brothel.”

She, however, said, “Investigation is still in progress while suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE