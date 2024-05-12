Two suspected thieves have been arrested by the Police Operatives attached to the Niger State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force over the alleged theft of a Toyota Corolla vehicle and two goats in a community in Bida LGA of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement signed and made available to the newsmen over the weekend in Minna.

The statement noted that “On 8/5/2024 at about 10: 00hours, Police operatives attached to A Division, Bida in conjunction with community members had allegedly sighted and intercepted a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Registration Number: LRG 757 AA at Area-4 Bida, with two persons identified as one Aliyu Zaki, 36- year old and 20- year old Umar Mohammed, who allegedly claimed to be both of Massage and Kusodogbo areas of Bida LGA of the State.”

The suspects were also said to have been found suspicious in the area with the said vehicle, adding that when questioned, Aliyu allegedly zoomed off with the vehicle, while his accomplice in crime, Umar, also took to his heels.

“The suspects were pursued and arrested as the Police team was alerted”, said SP Abiodun.

He said, “During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were in the area to steal goats”, stressing that two goats were stolen before they were intercepted in the community.

The statement stated further that the two suspects were under investigation at A Division, Bida, adding that they would be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation.