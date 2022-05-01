Police arrest two men for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested two men, Collins Odaro Otabor, 30 and Junior Ozoba, 30 for conspiracy and defiling of a 13-year-old girl (names withheld) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Ekehuan, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued at the weekend in Benin by the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Kontongs Bello, explained that one of the suspects, Collins, a father of one confessed to have lured the victim to Junior’s and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.

​

Bello, a superintendent of police said that the Commissioner of Police who is deeply saddened by the ugly act appealed for calm and promised that the police under his watch will ensure that justice is served.

According to him, the Edo Police boss has since directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter.

Bello assured: “The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

