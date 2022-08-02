Police arrest two-man robbery gang in Owerri, recover stolen police uniforms

Two out of the three-man armed robbery gang that specialises in terrorising residents of Mbano street and Aladimma area respectfully in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State have been arrested by a police team from the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, Imo State.

Their arrest followed a distress call received from a robbery victim who accidentally saw one of the armed robbers, who was among the three armed robbers that robbed him of his ash-coloured Lexus 330 SUV with registration number RLU 08 AH at gunpoint.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command Owerri, CSP Michael Abattam said that the victim said that on the 18th July 2022 at Mbano Street, Aladinma Owerri, Imo State the suspects forced him into the booth, took him to a lonely place, robbed him of all his valuables and used his cell phone and transferred the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) out of his bank account to one of their accounts.

The Police Spokesman said when alerted, the team immediately mobilized and stormed the scene and arrested one Goodness Chinaza aged 23yrs, residing at Aladinma Owerri, Imo State.

According to Abattam, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a robbery gang and admitted robbing the victim

The PPRO said that the suspect then led police operatives to arrest a 24-year-old Emeka Orji aka “COCO” of the same address, while Julius Chigozie escaped.

On further interrogation according to the CSP Abattam, they both revealed where they concealed the robbed vehicle at Rapour Hotel, Amakohia Owerri, lmo State.

He said that the vehicle was recovered at the station.

He said that investigation revealed that the three suspects were residing in a quarter in Aladinma Owerri, where they broke into the apartment of a late Police Officer in the same quarters, stole his uniforms, bulletproof vests and other valuables.

Thereafter they started using the same to rob innocent citizens.

The PPRO said that their modus operandi is that they dress up in the stolen uniform, block the road, checking vehicles as if they are genuine police officers.

And once they see a flashy car according to the PPRO, they will stop the driver, requesting the vehicle particulars.

He said that the suspects in the bid of giving them the particulars, will drag the person out, put him in the booth of the car and zoom off to a safe place where they will rob the innocent victim.

The Police Spokesman said that sometimes, the suspects will end up kidnapping the victim for ransom until luck ran against them and they were arrested.





He said on searching the house of the suspects, they recovered the following items: One locally made double barrel short gun, one jack knife, and police uniforms/bulletproof vests.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the officers for their quick response and gallantry, warned Hoteliers to be wary of persons who make use of their facilities and cars parked on their premises.

He thanked the good people of Imo State for their cooperation and support and urged them to use in time of distress, the Command’s emergency control numbers; 08034773600 or 08098880197 in time of distress.

