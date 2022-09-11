Police arrest two in Edo, bust illegal petroleum refinery operation, recover trucks

Police operatives attached to the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STF) have busted an illegal petroleum refining operation in Edo State and arrested two suspects in the process.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, this followed the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating adjacent to Agbor Junction, Benin City, Edo State via a whistleblower through the recently created Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Command and Control Centre Portal.

It stated that during the raid on the illegal petroleum refining site, three empty DAF Trucks, thirty-one 31 immobile surface tanks – 7 of which were loaded with an unspecified quantity of petroleum products were discovered by the Police and that preliminary investigations revealed that the site was also used as a dump site for petroleum products.

It further added that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had tasked special enforcement units on prevention of activities of economic saboteurs to ensure the deployment of necessary manpower and other operational assets to ensure a total clampdown on criminal activities detriment to the economic growth of the nation.

According to it, “the IGP has similarly supervised the strengthening of the Unit with a charge to intensify efforts, in conjunction with local police personnel, to sustain police approved operational standards in tackling economic sabotage, crimes and criminality in the country.

“He equally charged the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit to embark on strict supervision of the Unit in compliance with the directives.”

The statement assured that all suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations on the matter.

