Police arrest two for allegedly raping minors in Yobe

The police command in Yobe says it has arrested two men, Adamu Abdullahi and Mohammed Sani for allegedly raping two minors in the Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, made the disclosure in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said that Abdullahi was caught molesting a 10-year-old girl at Aljibal Water Factory in Potiskum on June 8.

Abdulkarim said that the suspect, an apprentice in the company, had carnal knowledge of the girl when she went to buy sachet water.

The spokesman said that on June 12, Sani also raped a 12-year-old girl at a bakery in Potiskum.

He said the suspect lured the girl into a room in the factory and had sexual intercourse with her.

Abdulkarim said the suspects would soon be charged to court after investigations were completed by the command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

The spokesman assured that the command was committed to protecting lives and property of the people, appealing to residents to always assist the police with credible information.

(NAN)

