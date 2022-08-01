Police arrest two for allegedly kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy in Niger

Police operatives attached to the Niger State Police Command have arrested two suspects over the abduction of a 13-year-old Yasir Salisu who was strangulated and buried in a shallow grave near a river around Hayin-Nassarawa in Tafa LGA in July.

Comman Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

According to the statement, “On 30/07/2022 at about 1400hrs, based on a report of missing a person that one Yasir Salisu aged 13yrs ‘m’ of Hayin-Nasarawa, Tafa LGA has been missing since on 29/07/2022, Police operatives attached to Tafa Division on a reasonable suspicion arrested the following two suspects: Usman Sabiu aged 22yrs ‘m’ of Hayin-Nasarawa, Tafa and Nafiu Umar aged 18yrs ‘m’ of same address”..

Abiodun, a Deputy Supreterident of Police (DSP) said: “During a rigorous and painstaking interrogation, that the first suspect, Usman Sabiu confessed to have conspired with his accomplice in crime, Nafiu Umar and abducted the missing person to the resident of Nafiu (the second suspect) with the intention of collecting one hundred thousand naira ransom (N100,000) from the victim’s father.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement however added that unfortunately, he (Usman Sabiu) claimed that the victim could not produce the father’s contact number from whom they intend to demand ransom.

The statement added that the victim was strangled and killed by the suspects because he identified them as neigbours.

The police image-maker noted that: “In the course of investigation, the suspects led Police operatives to a river bank in Hayin-Nasarawa where the deceased was buried in a shallow grave. The corpse was exhumed and deposited at Umar Yar’adua Memorial Hospital’s Morgue in Tafa Local Government Area of the state for autopsy.”

Abiodun explained further that the “case is under investigation and the suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Meanwhile, the statement thereby enjoined parents and guardians to closely watch and monitor their wards’ movement within the community for safety.