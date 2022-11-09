Police arrest thug over alleged attacks on Atiku’s convoy

The Borno State Police Command has arrested one person in connection with the alleged attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Maiduguri during a press briefing at police headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, said one person named Danladi Musa, 32 years of age was arrested along the airport road.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, Musa attempted to disrupt the convoy of Atiku but he was arrested by police after a hot chase and an investigation is going on.

“There has been fake news trending on social media by some mischievous elements that had attracted the attention of many Nigerians, alleging that PDP’s presidential convoy in Borno was attacked on 9th of November 2022 while holding a campaign rally in the state.

“The command wishes to state authoritatively that the news is not only fake but also a false and mischievous attempt by some unguided people who try to create disturbance and disrupt the peace of Borno and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Shatambaya noted that the campaign rally of Atiku was done successfully under tight adequate security coverage.

“The PDP candidate was accompanied to the Shehu’s Palace by the police to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno State after which he escorted and departed the town.





“I want to urge members of the general public that the suspect is with us, and the Command is doing everything possible to arrest other suspects,” he added.