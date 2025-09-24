Police arrest three suspected motorcycle thieves in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves in Kontagora Local Government Area.

Police said the suspects were apprehended on September 23, 2025, during a routine patrol along Kontagora–Yauri Road near Mararaba Junction. Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division in Kontagora sighted two men on a motorcycle carrying a sack and ordered them to stop.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the suspects ignored the order and attempted to escape, forcing officers to give chase.

They were later intercepted along a bypass road.

The three suspected motorcycle thieves in Niger were identified as 24-year-old Jibril Musa of Bayan-Waya, Kontagora, and Ahmed Tiamiyu of the New Market area, Kontagora.

During a search of the sack they were carrying, police discovered dismantled parts of a Bajaj motorcycle.

“During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to having stolen the Bajaj motorcycle within the town and dismantled it to ease movement for sale,” SP Abiodun stated.

The suspects also named one Elijah Ochoba, 20, as an accomplice in dismantling the stolen motorcycle.

Police later arrested Ochoba, bringing the number of suspects in custody to three.

Abiodun confirmed that the suspects are currently under investigation at the Niger State Police Command.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

