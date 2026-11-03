Police arrest three suspected international human traffickers, rescue Nigerian woman from Mali

The Police Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) has arrested three suspected international human traffickers and rescued a 21-year-old Nigerian woman who was allegedly trafficked to Mali and forced into prostitution.

The police also disclosed that about 42 Nigerian women were being held in a makeshift camp within a remote gold-mining settlement in Mali, where they were allegedly subjected to forced prostitution, severe beatings and slave-like conditions.

The Commander of the FID Special Tactical Squad, Assistant Commissioner of Police Godfrey Ogbiede Victor, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

He said the operation, conducted between October 1 and 27, 2026, followed actionable digital intelligence and directives by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to intensify efforts to protect lives and property, particularly those of vulnerable persons.

According to him, the three suspects arrested in connection with the international human trafficking operation are Daniel Aondofa, 26; Orgba Solomon, also known as Terry, 28, identified as the gang leader residing in the Republic of Benin; and Thankgod Ocho, 25.

He said all three suspects were indigenes of Benue State.

Giving details of the trafficking operation, Victor said investigations revealed that the victim, identified as Miss Godiya Amos, not her real name, a 21-year-old woman from Akwanga, Nasarawa State, was allegedly lured by Solomon with promises of lucrative employment abroad.

He explained that on September 26, 2026, the victim was transported through Lagos and illegal border routes into the Republic of Benin before being moved to artisanal gold-mining camps in Mali, where female victims were allegedly forced into prostitution.

The police commander said that before her departure from Nigeria, Solomon confiscated her mobile phone and travel documents, thereby cutting off communication with her family.

She was subsequently handed over to other members of the trafficking network and allegedly sold for CFA 420,000, equivalent to approximately N770,000.

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According to the police, her refusal to engage in prostitution attracted severe beatings, while she was allegedly forced to take a blood oath at a shrine before being compelled into sexual exploitation.

Victor said the breakthrough followed a report by the victim’s sister, which prompted FID-STS operatives to commence an intelligence-led investigation.

He disclosed that on October 18, 2026, Solomon returned to Nigeria to recruit more females for trafficking to Senegal and Mali.

During the operation, three other female victims, identified as Miss Martha Godiya, Miss Amina Usman and Miss Hadisa Yahaya, were rescued and reunited with their families.

He said further digital intelligence led to the arrest of Solomon and two other members of the trafficking network, Aondofa and Ocho.

The suspects, according to him, confessed to their involvement in the criminal enterprise and provided useful information that facilitated the rescue of Godiya Amos from Mali.

The rescued victim further disclosed that approximately 42 Nigerian females were being held in a makeshift camp within a remote gold-mining settlement, where they were subjected to forced prostitution and severe, slave-like conditions.

She reportedly told investigators that the women had their movements restricted and that escape from the camp was extremely difficult.

The police commander said the investigation was ongoing, while efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the trafficking network and rescue additional victims.

In a separate operation, the FID-STS arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate in Taraba State over alleged armed robbery, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Victor said the suspects, Aminu Shafiu, 35, and Mohammed Yahaya, 33, both from Yola, Adamawa State, were arrested on October 16, 2026, at about 12 noon.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed their alleged involvement in armed robbery, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed and provided useful information about other members of the syndicate and their criminal operations.

The police commander listed the recovered exhibits as a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number ABC 81 AA; an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla without a registration number; a maroon Toyota Pontiac Vibe with registration number YABC 325 AM; a gold Toyota Sienna with registration number YMT 728 SU; and a white Toyota Pontiac with registration number ABJ 226 EX.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, establish the rightful ownership of the recovered vehicles and recover additional exhibits.

In another operation, the police said FID-STS operatives arrested three suspected gun runners and individuals allegedly involved in supplying logistics to bandits terrorising residents of the Funtua Zone of Katsina State.

Victor disclosed that the suspects were arrested on October 1, 2026.

They were identified as Musa Lawal, 30, from Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State; Bello Abubakar, 25, from the same address; and Abubakar Mohammed, 24, from Damaturu, Yobe State.

According to him, the suspects confessed to the crimes during interrogation, leading to the recovery of one fabricated pistol, three fabricated AK-47 rifles and eight rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition.

The police commander said investigations were ongoing, while efforts were being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional weapons.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, had reaffirmed the commitment of the FID-STS to sustaining aggressive operations against all forms of criminality across the country.

He urged citizens to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station.

The unit, he added, assured the public that the coordinated operations would be sustained and replicated across all states of the federation.