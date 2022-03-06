Police arrest three suspected cultists, recover weapons in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be cultists in separate operations.

The command said it recovered one English Beretta pistol, one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, one live ammunition, from the suspects.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, stated this in a press release made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

He said the arrest is in line with assurances by the command to ensure that the activities of cultists were reduced to its barest minimum.

Ikenga said the command has a commitment to ensure a crime-free state, by checkmating cultism and other violent crimes, as well as bringing perpetrators of such acts to book.

He said: “Police Operatives have arrested three suspects and recovered one English Beretta Pistol, one locally fabricated gun, one live ammunition, one motorcycle, three phones, cash of N22,400 and substances suspected to be hard drugs from the suspects.

“The police operatives at about 11 pm on 2/3/2022 working on credible information stormed a criminal hideout in Awada, Idemili North LGA and arrested One Onyedika Okwuibe ‘M’ aged 25years.

“He led the operatives to one Chimaobi Ezeoke, who he alleged gave him the gun. They both confessed to being members of Vikings cult group.”

The spokesperson said in a separate operation, police operatives working with the vigilante group in Ufuma, Orumba North LGA arrested a suspect named Samuel Nwankwo, and recovered one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, a substance suspected to be hard drugs and cash of N22,400.

“The suspect and one other gang member still at large operating with unregistered motorcycle had attacked Heca Filling Station along Umunze/Ekwulobia Road and dispossessed the salesgirl of proceeds of cash sales,” the release stated.

He however added that the criminals were intercepted by vigilante operatives working with the police, and the suspect have been interrogated while men of the command were still after the fleeing members of the syndicate.