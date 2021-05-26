Police arrest three suspected cattle rustlers, recover 33 cows in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command has arrested three suspected cattle rustlers, recovered thirty-three cows from them.

The state command public relations officer, DSP William Ayah disclosed this on Wednesday in a press statement issued by his office.

According to him, they got a report that a trailer loaded with rustled cattle were heading towards Kogi State.

He said the command immediately ordered the operatives attached to Quick Response Unit in collaboration with Hunters Group to promptly swing into action and they intercepted a red colour DAF 33 Trailer with registration number Bauchi B 881 KTG along Lokoja-Kabba junction road.

The following suspects; Musa Yakubu, Sanni Isah and Rabiu Sanni were arrested while thirty-three cows were recovered from them.

However, during interrogation according to the statement, the suspects confessed to the crime and are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

