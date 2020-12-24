Police arrest three for allegedly burning Lagos police post

We only protested, we didn't burn police stations ― Suspects 

By Olalekan Olabulo
Three protesters who allegedly burnt the Ilogbo police post, Lagos State during the last #EndSARS protest have been arrested by the police.
The suspects, however, denied any involvement in the arson, saying that they only protested.
The state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu said that the suspects were arrested after some of the looted exhibits at the burnt police station were tracked to them.
CP Odumosu identified the suspects as Chibuike Madi, Moruf Banuso and Timothy Dike who were all arrested at different locations in the state.
The Lagos police boss told journalists that “immediately, I received the information about the act, some police detectives were deployed to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.
“Fortunately, the exercise paid off and the suspects were arrested with some of the looted items,” the Lagos State police commissioner said.
He also added: “They were arrested four days after. One unregistered tricycle and motor battery stolen from the burnt police post was recovered from the suspects and they confessed to have participated in the burning of the police post.”
Madi, however, denied being part of those who burnt the police station, saying that he only participated in the protest.
The suspect said that he was surprised when policemen invaded his auto spare parts shop and accused him of being part of the people that burnt the police station.

The suspect said “it was true, I participated in the #EndSARS protest but I didn’t know anything about the tricycle. I was about to take my breakfast when I was arrested. I regret joining  the protests.”

