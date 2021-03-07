Police arrest three as kidnappers abduct two in Osun

No fewer than two persons were again abducted by suspected herdsmen along the Ibadan-Ife-Akure expressway on Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7.00 pm at Egbu Village in Ikire of Osun State when the kidnappers intercepted and attacked a Toyota Previa commercial bus with Reg. Ondo KTP 331 R

Passengers in the vehicle were frisked and dispossessed of their valuables while the driver and one other occupant of the vehicle abducted.

As of the time of filing in this report, the whereabouts of the two victims are unknown.

Meanwhile, the state police command led by CP Olawale Olokojo engaged the kidnappers in a fierce battle that lasted hours.

Three persons were arrested in the process while others fled into the bush with the two abducted persons.

Also assisted by the police in the rescue mission were the local hunters and the vigilantes who also engaged the criminal in a violent battle.

Speaking on the development, the state police commissioner, CP Olawale Olokojo in a statement made available by the command spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola said “all forms of criminal incendiary will be checkmated in all nooks and crannies.”

He also warned criminals to have a rethink as the command has declared total war on unscrupulous elements.

