Gombe State Police Command has arrested 20-year-old Babangida Isah of Tike quarters via Bajoga in Funakaye LGA of the state for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

It was reported that “on the 6th of June 2023 at about 5 pm, One Yahaya Isah of Bajoga came to the divisional police station and reported that the above-named suspect lured a 5-year-old, whose name was withheld behind one Almajiri school and forcefully raped her.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Abubakar Mu’azu, on receipt of the complaint, the said suspect was arrested by police operatives where he voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital for a medical examination and confirmation after which the case will be charged to court soon for prosecution.

Also, 30-year-old Sale Kabo who is a resident of Bandila village via Gulani LGA, Yobe State was arrested for theft of cows valued at the sum of N7m.

According to the police report, “On 6th June 2023, One Jauro Ahmadu, a 75 -year-old man of Shuwari village via Bajoga Funakaye LGA, reported to the Bajoga divisional police headquarters that his 21 cows valued at the sum of N7 million had been stolen from his village at night.

“The divisional police officer detailed his personnel to commence an investigation and they immediately swung into action.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, the above-named suspect was arrested in connection with the theft which he confessed to having committed while all the stolen cows and other relevant exhibits were recovered from him.

“The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim commended the efforts of the detectives attached to the Bajoga division who were involved in the investigation for their swift action and dedication to duty.

He assured the public of the command’s readiness in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and urged them to report any suspicious activities and persons immediately urging them to cooperate with the police in their efforts to maintain peace and order in the community.





The CP also encouraged officers of the command to work tirelessly in ensuring that criminals are brought to justice and that the state remains safe and secure for all the residents.

The PPRO then urged the public to reach the command for complaints/inquiries on emergency GSM number 08150567771 or PCB number 09165472923.

