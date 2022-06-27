Police arrest suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak, attackers of George Obiozor in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a member of the Indigenous People of Biafran IPOB/ESB who murdered Ahmed Gukak along the Owerri Airport, Imo State, last year.

Briefing newsmen on Monday at the Imo State Police Command Headquarters Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde said that the arrest of the 38-year-old Anosike Chimobi followed a credible intelligence to the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

The CP through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam said that the unit immediately moved into action in its unrelenting effort to continue to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He said Chimobi who hails from Umuedo Obohia in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State has confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN who attacked the Onion truck at Enyiogugu junction in Aboh Mbaise LGA as well as the murder of many police officers and collection of their service rifles.

The suspect according to the CP equally confessed to the kidnap of one Jude Nwahiri at Eke Nguru junction in Aboh Mbaise LGA under the command of one Ebube Uche Madu.

The Command also paraded three kidnapping/Armed robbery and murder suspects who are members of IPOB/ESN who attacked and burned the palace of Prof. George Obiozor- Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in March, this year.

The CP identified the suspects to include a 28year Ifeanyi Awaenyi from Awo-Omamma, Ahanotu Chimezie aged 24 from Awo-Omamma and a 24-year-old Achazie Chukwubuikem from Obo autonomous community in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

Barde said that the suspects were among the syndicate that also kidnapped an abroad-based philanthropist, Chief Okoro Junior from Awo-Omamma in Oru East LGA when he visited his hometown to share palliatives and empowered some youths.

The CP said that the arrest followed incessant terrorist attacks, kidnappings, armed robberies and murder bedevilling Imo State.





