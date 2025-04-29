Police arrest suspected kidnappers, gun-runners, recover assorted weapons

In the fresh bid to combat violent crimes in the country, the Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested more suspected criminals comprising 12 kidnappers and 3 gun runners with the recovery of arms across several states.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

It explained that these successful operations, which were propelled by credible intelligence, demonstrated the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

According to it, “On April 25, 2025, operatives of the FID Special Tactical Squad (STS) in collaboration with operatives of the Taraba State Police command, local hunters and vigilante group arrested four suspected kidnappers in Mararaban Abbare, Lau Local Goveenment Area while they were planning an operation.

It stated that the suspects, identified as Shehu Ibrahim, Abdullahi Haruna, Yusuf Bello, and Mohammed Bako, were found in possession of 2 AK-49 rifles, 1 AK-47 rifle, six magazines, and 45 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

According to it, “prior to this arrest, the operatives had earlierN received intelligence on a group of kidnapping gang terrorizing TarabA, Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

It stated that a successful raid conducted at the hideout of the gang led to the arrest of five suspected kidnappers.

According to it, “these suspects, identified as Sulaiman Mohammed, Tijjani Bello, Muhammed Umar, Adamu Ibrahim,Solomon Nathaniel, Haruna Adamu were also found in possession of 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-49 rifle, and 4 AK-47 magazines.

The statement further added that in a related development ‘ on April 17, 2025, acting on intelligence, Police Operatives attached to Kaduna State Command apprehended one Isa Ibrahim, a suspected kidnapper, who confessed to relocating to Kaduna to establish a new gang after his accomplices were arrested in Kwara State.

According to it ” equally on the same date, operatives of the Kaduna State Command mobilized a patrol team to Lamido village, Lere Local Government Area, where two suspected kidnappers, Sani Liman and Murtala Magaji, were apprehended and both suspects confessed to involvement in kidnapping activities in the area.

“Additionally, on April 18, 2025, police operatives of the state, acting on received information about the activities of suspected gun runners, arrested 2 suspects identified as Bajo Badun and Magaji Abdullahi, who were found in possession of two fabricated AK-47 rifles and later arrested one Ishiyaku Ali, along the Kauru-Pambegua Road of the state in possession of two locally-fabricated rifles and a long chain concealed in a sack.

The statement assured that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

It added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the efforts of the gallant operatives and assured members of the public that the Force remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He further urged the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information of happenings in their environment.

