Police arrest suspected kidnappers, armed robbers with goods worth N25m in Oyo

Police have confirmed the arrest of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers at different locations in Oyo State with goods worth N25m.

Briefing the newsmen on the activities of the police at a press briefing, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso said the suspects were allegedly responsible for the abduction of one Alhaji Ishaku Umaru of Komu in Oyo town.

He added that the suspects who were said to have confessed to the crime were allegedly responsible for the kidnap of one Shuibu Musa ‘m’ 38 years and one Musa Agwai ‘m’ 37 years at diverse points between Komu town and Abuja Leather while on a motorcycle.

The criminal gang however ran out of luck when a joint team of operatives from the command stormed their hideout and arrested the trio of Mohammadu Abubakar ‘m’, Umaru Abdullahi ‘m’, and Babangida Mohammed Sanni ‘m’ at Komu area of Oyo State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In another development, the police have arrested a notorious criminal syndicate specialized in hijacking and diversion of goods on the expressway around the Ogbomoso axis with two vehicles loaded with some unidentified goods suspected to have been diverted from their owners.

The PPRO disclosed that operatives attached to the Monitoring Unit intercepted the syndicate in a convoy of; a White HIACE Bus with registration number AKD 360 YF and another Metallic Silver colored Toyota MATRIX Car with registration number KWL 125 CF at OKE-BABY area along Ogbomosho / Ilorin expressway.

He added that five members of the criminal gang were arrested in possession of 100 bundles of different clothing materials recovered from their two vehicles.





The suspects, according to him have voluntarily confessed to having diverted the goods, while their testimonies through confession further led to the arrest of two other suspected criminal receivers in possession of additional 80bBundles of the diverted clothing materials, all valued at about N25 million inclusive of the initial 100 bundles have been recovered.