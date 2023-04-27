The Gombe State Police Command has made significant progress in reducing crime rates and ensuring sustainable peace for the safety and security of citizens in the state.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim while briefing journalists on Thursday at the Command Headquarters in Gombe. The commissioner provided an update on the achievements recorded by the Command in their fight against crime and criminality.

The CP revealed that on 15th April 2023, Alhaji Adamu Bello of Labe Village in Nafada LGA made a formal complaint to the Division. He stated that some unknown persons armed with guns and cutlasses stormed his residence at Papa Village, attacked his relatives, inflicting various degrees of injury on them, and kidnapped one Fatsuma Buba and Manu Adamu both of the same address to an unknown destination.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the police operatives activated their intelligence platform and traced the hideouts of the suspected kidnappers. On 19th April 2023, the police tactical team in collaboration with hunters raided the kidnappers’ den where they successfully arrested one Adamu Buba Baje, 30 years old of Jauro Musa village via Nafada, and rescued the two victims unhurt while another suspect fled to an unknown location.

The victims were taken to the hospital for a medical checkup while exhibits recovered included seven cows, four donkeys, 19 sheep, 10 goats, one Techno handset, chain, and padlock.

The CP also disclosed that two suspects, Joshua Dogo, 27 years old, and Muazu Abdullahi, 22 years old, both from the Gombe metropolis, were arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and being in possession of illegal firearms. On 17th April 2023, the command police tactical teams on patrol responded to a distress call and arrested the two suspects mentioned above, both from Gombe town.

On the same date, at about 1500hrs, the duo criminally conspired among themselves and attacked one Abubakar Usman, 18 years old of Garin Barde via Kwami LGA, with a pistol and a knife and robbed him of his Bajaj Motorcycle.

The tactical team attached to Tumfure Division arrested the three suspects and recovered the following exhibits; a pistol, knife, and one motorcycle the case has been transferred to SCID for discrete investigation, after which it will soon be charged to court.

Furthermore, the Commissioner disclosed that four other suspects, Salisu Ahmed Yahaya, alias Lebel, 26 years, Murtala Mohammed, Adamu Dodo, Abba Wuro, and Adamu Harka, all at large, were arrested for criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery.

He explained that on 18th April 2023, at about 1800hrs, at Gombe new market, the said suspects conspired among themselves while armed with cutlasses and knives, went and attacked one Abdullahi Mohammed in his shop, stabbed him severally on his neck and hand with the intent to kill him and thereafter robbed him of his money, the sum of #200,000 saying that investigation is ongoing, and the case will soon be charged to court.

In addition, the CP also revealed that another four suspects, Salisu Ahmed Yahaya alias Lebel, 26 years, Haladu Abdulsamad, Walid Babawuro, Mu’azu, whose surname is unknown, all of the various addresses within Gombe now at large, were arrested for criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery. According to him, on 14th April 2023, at about 1400hrs





