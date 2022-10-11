Police arrest suspected illicit drug dealers in Benue

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Two suspected illicit drug dealers have been arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in  Benue State.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said that the suspects were apprehended along Enugu/Otukpa road in Ogbadibo local government area of the state.

The suspects, Anene further said,  were arrested with thirty-eight (38) cartons of tramadol tablets.

“On 09/10/2022 at about 0930hrs while Policemen on stop and search duty along Enugu-Otukpa road intercepted a Hilux vehicle driven by Obinna Nsofor and one other.

“On sighting the Police patrol team, they took to their heels but they were chased and arrested by the police.

“On-the-spot search of the said vehicle led to the recovery of thirty-eight (38) cartons of tramadol tablets,” Anene said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The PPRO stated that Investigation was ongoing to identify the source of the drugs and the expected destination.

