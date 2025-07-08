Metro

Police arrest suspected cult member linked to murder, abduction in Anambra

Michael Ovat
Nigeria Police set to review training manual, curriculum for improved service

Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu, Anambra State have arrested a suspected cult member, Mr Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye a.k.a Bus-Stop, aged 25 years old, linked to the murder and abduction of unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Tuesday, said the arrest took place on 7th July 2025.

According to Ikenga, the arrest is a follow-up to the disturbing incident at Oko which records the injury to two persons, murder of two persons and abduction of two others who were later released after ransom was paid early last month at the Total Junction and Tipper Junction respectively all in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The operatives also recovered one automatic pump-action gun and two handsets.

“It would be recalled that the suspect in the early hours of the 22nd May, 2025 robbed a victim of his handset and other valuables at gunpoint in Oko. He confessed to being an active member of the Aye Confraternity Cult group and currently holding a position as a Lord. He also stated how they have perfected plans for the initiation ceremony and rivalry cult attack yesterday 7th July 2025 and revealed details of how he and six (6) other gang members attacked Oko on the 19th of June 2025.

“Given the information provided by the suspect, the operatives have activated plans for the arrest of other gang members aimed at dismantling the criminal network in the State.

“Further developments would be communicated,” the PPRO noted.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mass defection ADC Coalition: Mass defection hits PDP, APC in Borno
Next Article NANS logo, NANS urges Soludo to Invest more in media, victimisation of ex-student leader, NANS urges IGP OVER killing of Ibadan student, JAMB should be held responsible, revamp NANS, student union, NANS frowns at exclusion from planned NELFUND stakeholders meeting, NANS debunks claims of journalist’s harassment, intimidation by Ogun gov's aide Shelve your strike, NANS appeals to ASUU

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×