Police arrest suspected cult member linked to murder, abduction in Anambra

Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Awkuzu, Anambra State have arrested a suspected cult member, Mr Chukwujekwu Micheal Okoye a.k.a Bus-Stop, aged 25 years old, linked to the murder and abduction of unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Tuesday, said the arrest took place on 7th July 2025.

According to Ikenga, the arrest is a follow-up to the disturbing incident at Oko which records the injury to two persons, murder of two persons and abduction of two others who were later released after ransom was paid early last month at the Total Junction and Tipper Junction respectively all in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The operatives also recovered one automatic pump-action gun and two handsets.

“It would be recalled that the suspect in the early hours of the 22nd May, 2025 robbed a victim of his handset and other valuables at gunpoint in Oko. He confessed to being an active member of the Aye Confraternity Cult group and currently holding a position as a Lord. He also stated how they have perfected plans for the initiation ceremony and rivalry cult attack yesterday 7th July 2025 and revealed details of how he and six (6) other gang members attacked Oko on the 19th of June 2025.

“Given the information provided by the suspect, the operatives have activated plans for the arrest of other gang members aimed at dismantling the criminal network in the State.

“Further developments would be communicated,” the PPRO noted.

